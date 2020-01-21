Elevated Style

Colourful ski fashion on the slopes of Big White Resort

  • Jan. 21, 2020 3:15 p.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny McKinney Photography by Darren Hull

WATCH: Fashion shoot video by Darren Hull

Sleek activewear in colours that pop, ski chic fashion should move you easily between mountainside and après-ski at a cosy chalet. Boulevard hits the slopes at Big White Ski Resort from the comfort of the beautiful Crescendo ski chalet to present the hottest looks for the coolest weather.

Montreal red coat by Rudsak ($695) from Grace Clothing; black leggings ($30) from Winners.

Orange puffer by Rossignol ($350), black and white houndstooth turtleneck ($35), black faux fur fingerless gloves ($25) and white leggings ($30) by Layer 8, all from Winner’s.

Blue puffer by Guess ($80), yellow sweater by Rachel Zoe ($35), yellow taxi mitts by Kate Spade ($20), yellow toque ($20), black ski pants by North Face ($200) from Play Kelowna.

Purple base-layer top ($70) and leggings ($70) by Under Armour and purple vest with metallic silver lining by New Balance ($165) from Play Kelowna; fluffy earmuffs by Christian Soriano ($15) from Winners.

Coffee & Love sweatshirt by Good hYOUman ($110) and coffee mug by Hydro Flask ($36) from Play Kelowna; black mock-turtleneck bodysuit by Better Be ($35) from Grace Clothing; cream toque ($13) from Winners.

Pink and camel faux-fur bomber by Shaci ($70) and white leggings by Layer 8 ($30) from Winners; mukluks by Manitobah, stylist’s own.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Cassidy Hale, represented by Deja Vu Model Management

Photographed on location at Crescendo at Big White Ski Resort — a huge thanks to the owner and manager for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amanda Shatzko’s Mixed Mediums

Just Posted

Prince Rupert makes the cut in draft Alaska Marine Highway System schedule

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities releases proposed AMHS schedule

Expect delays between Terrace and Prince Rupert on Highway 16

Avalanche control work is planned between Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km

Winter weather, burst pipes, destroys Cradles to Moccasins space

Prince Rupert’s North Coast Community Services looking for temporary space to house services

Senior Rainmakers take both games against visiting Brookswood Secondary

Charles Hays sweeps the weekend series against the AAA Langley side

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

WEB POLL: Are you in favour of LNG exports from the North Coast?

AlaskCAN LNG recently announced their goal of building a $12 billion LNG… Continue reading

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

WATCH: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

Most Read