Capturing The Conceptual

– Styling and makeup by Jen Clark Photography by Lia Crowe

Kande Whitehouse, of Kande’s Global Hair Couturiere in Oak Bay, presents stunning holiday fashion, certain to get you through the winter season in fine style. Born in Chad and raised on two continents in a large, multicultural family, Kande has always had an eye for style.

She fell in love with styling hair at a young age, but says—most of all—she loves those moments of transformation that happen everyday in the salon.

“People walk out feeling great about themselves and it brings me endless satisfaction to be a part of that process.”

Wool coat by Crea Concept ($975), silk shaded stripe dress ($259) and black leather Morgan belt ($79), both by InWear, studded leather purse by Laurel ($545), all from Hughes Clothing.

Red Louise dress by ELIZA FAULKNER ($285) from Tulip Noire; solid bronze ”True Heart”necklace by Love Medals ($198), from lovemedals.com. Boots, model’s own.

Silk shaded striped dress by InWear ($259) from Hughes Clothing; gold clutch by Rodo ($29) from Turnabout. Boots, model’s own.

Raincoat in dark indigo by ILSE JACOBSEN ($350) from Hughes Clothing.

Photographed on location at Craigdarroch Castle

Originally published in Oak Bay’s Tweed magazine’s Winter 2020/2021 issue

FashionFashion and Style