Blue Jean Baby

Retro style with denim fashion for 2020

  • Mar. 4, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jen Evans Photography by Lia Crowe

Greet spring with 1970s flare in vintage-esque denim with an upcycled, pulled-straight-from-a-thrift-store, lived-in vibe. Boulevard visits the deliciously retro Big Wheel Burger and funky The Village Coiffure to celebrate the new denim that’s all about looking back in time.

Jean shirt ($12) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout Luxury Resale; blue Jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com; leather belt ($59) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; “Janetta” Boots ($335) by Intentionally Blank from Still Life; scarf (stylist’s own).

Shirt ($18) by Vince from Turnabout Luxury Resale; jean skirt ($149) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; purse ($990) by Chanel and boots ($230) by Ganni, both from Turnabout Luxury Resale; earrings (stylist’s own).

Stripe roll-neck knit top ($155) by JUST from Still Life; graphic blouse ($115) by Cinque from Bagheera Boutique; black jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com; ankle boots ($170) by Rachel Comey from Turnabout Luxury Resale; gold hoop earrings (stylist’s own).

Faux fur coat ($440) by Des Petits Hauts and blouse ($119) by Part Two, both from Bagheera Boutique; jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com; blue ankle boots ($320) by Sol Sana from Still Life; gold necklaces (model’s own); ring (stylist’s own).

Fader stripe tee ($85) by Rolla’s and “Sherpa” denim jacket ($165) by Brixton, both from Still Life Boutique; flared jeans (custom pricing) by todaydenim.com.

Model: Lindsay Kryczka

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Styling and production assistant: Dylan Trodden

A huge thank you to Big Wheel Burger and The Village Coiffure for hosting the team and inspiring our story. Thank you to Lee Grant of LG Speed & Kustom for the use of your vintage truck.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionFashion and StyleStyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A touch of Joy Stewart

Just Posted

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for suspected arson in CN Rail roundhouse blaze

No link to Wet’suwet’en support protests: RCMP

Men assaulted in home invasion

Fire arms, ammunition, drugs and cash were seized with warrants

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Avalanche closes Hwy 37A into Stewart

No vehicles were damaged

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Most Read