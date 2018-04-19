LETTER: Take a moment to think of the first responders

A hockey stick outside the Northern View office in support of all those involved in the Humboldt tragedy. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Over the last week there has been a national outpouring of support for the families, friends, and survivors of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash. There is probably no Canadian family that has not been touched by this horrific tragedy, especially those parents and children who have grown up participating in activities that have required road trips to “away” games and events.

As we pay tribute to those families that have been impacted by this tragedy whether it be through thoughts and prayers, or hockey sticks and jerseys, please take a moment to think of the first responders, hospital staff, and others that attended the scene and had to deal in real time to the carnage and suffering of those on that bus.

The events of April 6th, 2018 will have, for many of these individuals, a lifelong impact.

Thank you.

Brent Patriquin

Prince Rupert, B.C.

