Anchor dragging letter has factual errors

LPG carrier Umm Laqhab did not drag anchor

Dear Editor:

In response to Luanne Roth’s letter to the editor dated February 6, 2020, I would like to provide some clarification regarding anchor dragging incidents at the Port of Prince Rupert.

Luanne’s letter correctly notes that anchor drags occurred during the storm conditions experienced on January 28, 2020, all of which were successfully managed without incident as per procedure. However, her observations unfortunately have several factual errors that the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) feels compelled to correct. Most notably, the LPG carrier Umm Laqhab did not drag anchor. This vessel was anchored in the outer harbour for the evening following its departure from terminal (with a pilot on board and a tug, Tsimshian Warrior, in company, as per standard LPG carrier procedures while transiting the harbour) while it waited for conditions to improve to a state that would safely allow for the pilots disembarkation at Triple Island.

Vessel anchors can drag during severe wind events, requiring an affected vessel to hold its position under its own power until a marine pilot can attend the vessel and securely reset its anchor. However, as we have noted before in this space, anchor drags are considered a low-risk incident because of active preparedness, monitoring, and response outlined in the Port’s practices and procedures contained in the Port Information Guide. These regulations mandate readiness levels for vessels at anchor with specific procedures linked to wind and seasonality to mitigate the risks of anchor dragging incidents. These procedures have proven highly effective in ensuring the vessel maintains its position, and are a coordinated effort between the vessel master and crew and the dedicated women and men at PRPA’s Port Security Operations Centre, Canadian Coast Guard’s Marine Communications Traffic Services, BC Coast Pilots, and SAAM SMIT Towage.

PRPA is continually seeking ways to improve marine safety, including review of our policies and procedures related to vessel and anchorage management. Building upon previous work, we are currently undergoing an objective review of the Port of Prince Rupert’s navigational risk profile, inclusive of anchorages, that quantifies and prioritizes risks and evaluates policies, procedures and investments that can effectively mitigate them.

We appreciate interest from community members like Luanne about marine safety at the Port of Prince Rupert. We always welcome dialogue about improving our management of the harbour and our operations. You can reach our community relations team at community@rupertport.com or via our community comment line at (250) 627-5621.

Ken Veldman

Vice President of Public Affairs & Sustainability

Prince Rupert Port Authority

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Port of Prince Rupert currently under no orders to watch for coronavirus spread to northern B.C.

No protocols, crew disembarkation rules for PRPA despite coronavirus freight, cruise ship fears.

Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters speak up

“Protesters get one side of the story and they stand up with their fists in the air.”

Rainmakers take on defending champs in opening round of Jr. Boys Basketball championships

Prince Rupert basketball club to take on province’s best in Langley on Saturday

We stand with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Blockades, demonstrations do not represent the majority, grievances hijacked by special interest groups

Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Shopping cart collector at B.C. Costco awarded $583,000 after getting pinned by car

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when a driver backed into him in the parking lot

‘Usain Bolt he was not’: B.C. gang police seize drugs, cash after foot chase

‘The man took off running when he saw our officers approaching,’ CFSEU BC says

Canadians released from coronavirus-ridden cruise ship in Japan fly home

Those who were cleared to travel are to be screened again at Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet Mohawk supporters

B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to Coastal GasLink

We stand with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Blockades, demonstrations do not represent the majority, grievances hijacked by special interest groups

Most Read