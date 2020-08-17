The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

More than $15,000 in cash and prizes will be on the line at the Second Annual The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby on Labour Day Weekend.

The 2020 The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby will be held on Sept. 5 with all proceeds benefiting North Coast Community Services.

“The derby last year helped build awareness of what NCCS actually does. Most people don’t know who we are unless they need services. By having the derby it brought us to the forefront.”

North Coast Community Services has supported families in the Prince Rupert region for more than 40 years with day-to-day struggles of life and raising a family, Sherry Beal executive director of NCCS said.

While COVID-19 has affected ‘everything,’ Beal said due to the pandemic a barbeque will not be held and entries are restricted to B.C. residents only. However, there will still be the hugely popular 50/50 draw.

The derby has grown from the inaugural derby in 2019. Prizes for the derby have more than doubled from $7,000 to more than $15,000.

“There are cash prizes for the biggest fish, there are the hidden weight prizes and there are door prizes,” Beal said.

“The door prizes are pretty cool. They are donated by the community. They can be gas cards, coffee mugs, safety gear, fishing gear, tackle boxes. Last year we gave away a crab puller with trap, lines and bait.”

For just a $25 entry fee B.C. residents can net some big cash for a prize-winning catch. First place prizes in the derby will net $2,000 each for largest salmon and halibut, with $1,000 each for second place, and third place will hook a $500 prize.

Beal said she was pleasantly surprised at the success of the 2019 fishing event.

“Last year participation was way more than we expected. I can tell you that much, we were shocked. We were so crowded at the weigh-in,” she said.

To allow for social distancing and ease congestion, the weigh-in site has been moved to Adventure Construction, 161 Mishaw Road, in the Prince Rupert Industrial Area.

Funds from the derby will be used by NCCS for a child development and a 24-hour, seven-day a week child care centre.

“We are working toward this. We were hoping this project would take two years, however, now everything has been held back. So we are probably looking at another two to three years. It is a large chunk of money.”

“We have a higher waiting list for services this year, over last year,” Beal said. “I think people are more aware of the programs.”

Beal said Covid-19 has affected a lot of the programs.

“We are still not 100 per cent operational, but we are getting there. We have found new ways to do things. The staff have been amazing and been very creative on how we can provide services and supports to the clients.”

“Last year’s derby opened up discussions that I did not anticipate,” Beal said. “People were asking ‘well what is this money for’ and then you start talking about child development centre … and people are saying, ‘Okay, I am coming back next year.’ The response was overwhelming. The generosity of our community is amazing.”

