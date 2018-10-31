Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.

From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!

 

