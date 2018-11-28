Shop Prince Rupert is back for another year.

There will be weekly draws for cash and gift card prizes. The last of the draws will be on Dec. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Here are all of the businesses that are participating in the 2018 Shop Prince Rupert event.

The participating merchants are:

Pacific Net & Twine

Rona/Tyee Building Supplies

Grassy Bay Services

Home Hardware Building Centre

City Furniture & Appliances

The Sew It Yourself Shop

Decibel Digital Communications

Ashley Homestore

SeaSport Outboard Marine & Clothing

Pollyco Rupert Square Mall:

Home Hardware

Pet Valu

No. 1 Fast Foods

Anytime Fitness

Express News

BCLC Lottery

Mr. Natural

The Source

Shoppers Drug Mart

Dollarama

Warehouse One

Mark’s

WalMart

Quadra Travel

Raven’s Professional Piercing

Drift Apparel

Blue Sapphire Jewellery & Crafts

Dumela Coffee Shop

Ice Cream Shop

Oasis Tanning Centre

Bring your receipts from the participating merchants to The Northern View, located at 737 Fraser Street, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For every $50 in receipts brought in from the participating merchants will get you one entry ballot into the prize draws. Receipts can be combined to equal $50.

Receipts must be dated November 29, 2018 to December 21, 2018 before noon to qualify.

Pick up an entry ballot at The Northern View. Maximum one “no purchase necessary” entry ballot per person, per day.

Employees of the participating merchants are eligible to win but are unable to submit receipts for entry forms from their place of employment. Employees of The Northern View are not eligible to win.

Contest runs from Nov. 29, 2018 to noon on Dec. 21, 2018.

The final prizes will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at The Northern View office.

Entrants can only win one prize. If a name is chosen twice, a redraw will occur immediately. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. The Northern View reserves the right to make changes if deemed necessary and will make all final judgments in any discrepancy or dispute.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter