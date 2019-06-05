Tourism Prince George has received funding from Destination B.C. to support the promotion of a collaborative marketing campaign for the Route 16 motorcycle touring corridor. Shown is Highway 16 between Terrace and Prince Rupert captured in January 2019. (Aman Parhar photo) Tourism Prince George has received funding from Destination B.C. to support the promotion of a collaborative marketing campaign for the Route 16 motorcycle touring corridor. Shown is Highway 16 between Terrace and Prince Rupert captured in January 2019. (Aman Parhar photo)

Route 16 motorcycle touring corridor receives $40,000 from Destination B.C.

Tourism Prince George received the funding to promote a collaborative marketing program

Tourism Prince George’s project to enhance the Route 16 motorcycle touring corridor has received $40,000 in funding from Destination BC.

The funding has come from the Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program of Destination BC to support the promotion of a collaborative marketing campaign for Route 16’s Motorcycle Touring Corridor, according to a June 3 media release.

This initiative is supported by other regional Districts and destination marketing organizations that are located along the Highway 16 corridor including — Tourism Smithers, Tourism Prince Rupert, Kermodel Tourism, Tourism Prince George, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The overall goal of the project is to encourage visitors specifically motorcycle riders to plan their next trip along the route.

Erica Hummel, CEO of Tourism Prince George said the importance of promoting tourism routes is essential to capturing tourists going through Prince George and Northern B.C.

“Motorcycle tourists are affluent, spend time in destinations and are interested in other tourism offerings such as cultural attractions, culinary and outdoor adventures like camping and fishing, so they are a captive audience,” Hummel stated.

Since its inception in 2017, Tourism Prince George has been working towards the Route 16 marketing project, stated the June 3 media release. The organization is active on social media and has developed brochures, stickers and digital marketing campaigns targeted at motorcycle markets in B.C., Alberta and Washington.

Lisa Beare, minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture said,”British Columbia has so many unique and beautiful areas for visitors to experience. We want to make sure visitors know all they can see and do in our province, along with supporting tourism businesses who showcase all that British Columbia holds.”

“With the Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program we are investing in tourism’s continued growth to make sure tourism operators and businesses throughout the province will benefit from tourism in all seasons,” Beare stated in the media release.

In 2017 alone, the tourism industry in B.C. employed 137,800 people with $4.9 billion in wages. According to the media release, in over a 10-year period, the tourism industry has contributed $9 billion to the province’s economy which is more than any other primary resource industry such as mining, oil and gas.

