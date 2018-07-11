Reported fire in Kitimat turns out to be smoking salmon

Fire crews responded to a reported fire in Kitimat on July 10, only to discover someone was smoking salmon. (Submitted)

Fire crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment building in Kitimat on July 10, only to discover someone was smoking salmon.

The report came in when smoke could be seen from outside the building, but it turned out not to be a fire.

“It was nothing. It came in as a structure fire at one of the apartments, but it was just someone smoking fish on the back deck,” Kitimat fire chief Trent Bossence said.

He added that it’s not uncommon for a reported fire to actually be smoking fish, “especially this time of year when, of course, the salmon are running so everybody’s catching and smoking them.”



