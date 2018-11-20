Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

A friendly Vancouver otter has found what it thinks is a delicious new snack at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

In a post to social media Tuesday, parks staff said the otter has been chomping down on koi fish.

“Since Saturday, a river otter has been spotted in the garden’s pond, where it has eaten at least five of our adult koi,” staff posted to Twitter.

“The park board is working to relocate the otter, and an investigation is under way to determine how it got here.”

A river otter has been eating koi fish at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden since Saturday. (Sadie Brown)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. couple converts ambulance into a traveling home

Just Posted

“Canada Post is cancelling Christmas,” says Rupert’s union president

CUPW rejected Canada Posts proposed ‘cooling off’ period on Nov. 19

Gwaii Haanas celebrates new Land-Sea-People plan

Forty per cent of Gwaii Haanas marine areas protected under new, integrated plan

UPDATE: Terrace RCMP looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

Police urge the driver to come forward

Choppy weather delays Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

BC Ferries Northern Expedition is delayed on Nov. 20 until further notice

Port charged with burying burnt remains of treated wood

Burning the old dock on Ridley Island for five days in 2017 has led to four environmental charges

Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights

Video of a packed Prince Rupert civic centre where people came to buy local goods before Christmas

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

731,000 Canadians going into debt to buy prescription drugs: UBC

Millennials and those without private coverage were more likely to borrow money

Pot users, investors need to be vigilant at Canada-U.S. border

U.S. authorities say anyone who admits to having used pot before it became legal could be barred

Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, bloody B.C. murder trial hears

Colin John pleads not guilty as trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder case

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

No deal in sight: Canada Post warns of delivery delays into January

Union holds fifth week of rotating strikes as both sides remain apart on contract negotiations

COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Jock Finlayson is executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Business Council of BC

Most Read