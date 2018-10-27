UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

A suspect in custody. Three police officers were also shot.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

He said the public should “shelter in place” and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.

The congregation’s president declined to comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Just Posted

Rampage open first of back-to-back in Terrace

Prince Rupert CIHL team look to continue their undefeated season in Terrace against the River Kings

Coast Tsimshian Academy principal fired after financial irregularities discovered

Kelly Rambeau was terminated from his position at the academy

North Coast Indigenous Artists Win Fulmer Awards

The BCAF award is given out yearly to distinguished First Nations artists in B.C.

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Prince Rupert and Terrace RCMP seize cocaine and cash in joint drug bust

Two men were arrested in the joint investigation

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Multiple casualties after shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Most Read