Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

He may no longer be the voice of Metro Vancouver public transit, but comedian Seth Rogen has moved onto bigger and better things.

This week, the Vancouver Aquarium hosted a contest to name a baby Giant Pacific octopus. Possibilities included Luna and Houdini, which garnered one-third of the votes in the bracket-style name battle.

Rogen, who was born and raised in Vancouver, saw that “Ceph” was one of the options up for consideration and naturally made the connection to himself.

In the final battle, against the name Octavia, Ceph Rogen was deemed the clear winner with 90 per cent of more than 9,300 votes.

Rogen has been the focus of local fame in recent months after becoming the voice for TransLink and recording public-address messages on transit etiquette.

