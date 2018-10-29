(U.S. Geological Survey)

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Another sizable earthquake has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The latest, a 4.0 magnitude quake recorded on Oct. 29, happened approximately 144km west of Tofino at a depth of 10 km.

This comes exactly one week after a series of earthquakes were registered in the same region, although no damage or injuries have been reported in either case, and no tsunami warning was issued.

READ MORE: Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

READ MORE: What to pack in an emergency – preparedness kit for earthquakes

On Oct. 21 the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 6.6 magnitude quake about 260 kilometres west of Tofino, followed by a 6.8 tremor and then a third measuring 6.5.

Those earthquakes were followed by two other smaller quakes later that same day at a magnitude of 4.9 and 4.0.

READ MORE: Multiple earthquakes off Vancouver Island recorded around the world

“It’s not a surprise because this is one of the most seismically active parts of Canada,” said John Cassidy last week, a seismologist and professor at the University of Victoria.

This past week is also remembered as the six-year anniversary of one of Canada’s largest earthquakes – a 7.8 magnitude quake that rocked Haida Gwaii and was felt across much of B.C.


