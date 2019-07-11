Chilliwack school trustee faces BCTF president in court today

Onus will be on Trustee Neufeld to show defamation suit against Hansman has merit

Chilliwack School Trustee Barry Neufeld (left) will have to prove the merit of a defamation case this week in Supreme Court, before it can proceed later this year.

A Chilliwack school trustee who became mired in the SOGI 123 controversy in 2017 will face one of his loudest critics in court this week.

Trustee Barry Neufeld spoke strongly against the ministry-approved resource on social media, and that kicked off a maelstrom of backlash from other Chilliwack school trustees, parents in the district, and those in the LGBTQ community. It also prompted a response from the B.C. Teacher’s Federation president, Glen Hansman.

Neufeld launched a defamation suit against Hansman personally last fall, as a civil case through the Chilliwack Supreme Courts. A trial by jury is currently scheduled in that matter for Dec. 2, 2019, according to court documents obtained by Black Press.

However, for Neufeld’s lawsuit to even begin, it will now have to pass muster by a judge beforehand. Hansman has requested Neufeld’s defamation be tested through new Anti-SLAPP legislation, which was brought into effect earlier this year.

This will be first time it’s being tested in court, and an application to dismiss is booked for two days (July 11 and 12) in a Vancouver Supreme Court room.

READ MORE: Neufeld could be in Chilliwack courtroom by July

The onus is on Neufeld to show that his case has merit. SLAPP stands for ‘strategic lawsuits against public participation’ and the legislation, which was just passed in March, is meant to help judges stop legal proceedings against people who are criticizing or speaking out against matters of public interest.

Hansman called for Neufeld’s resignation and called him transphobic in the wake of the school trustee’s own criticism of ministry-approved teaching resource called SOGI 123. Hansman said Neufeld “shouldn’t be anywhere near students.”

Neufeld claims that Hansman’s comment, and those that surfaced online and in the media caused him to suffer “indignity, personal harassment, stress, anxiety along with mental and emotional distress.”

This all took place leading up to the 2018 municipal election, in which the long-time school trustee school won his seat.

READ MORE: Anti-SOGI Chilliwack school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

