Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Reporters from the 100 Mile Free Press and the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal have won the 2018 Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting for the special supplement “Fire Fight”, about the 2017 wildfires in the Interior of British Columbia.

Max Winkelman and Tara Sprickerhoff of the 100 Mile Free Press, and Barbara Roden of the Journal, received the award at a ceremony in Vancouver on Oct. 29. The Webster Awards are given annually in honour of legendary B.C. journalist Jack Webster, to the best in British Columbia journalism in a variety of categories.

The Community Reporting award recognizes a journalist or a team of journalists from small or targeted-market news organizations – representing distinct geographic, cultural, or demographic communities – whose work exemplifies enterprise, innovation, and excellence in shining a light on significant issues in their communities.

The 100 Mile Free Press and the Journal were competing against two other nominees: Elizabeth Nolan (Gulf Islands Driftwood), for “Dying with Dignity”, and Keri Coles (Oak Bay News) for “92-year-old WWII veteran united with family of fallen soldier after decades-long search”.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

Just Posted

Prince Rupert to assess its sewer infrastructure

City’s requested bids for assessments of its lift stations and replacing Rushbrook Floats pay station

Lax Kw’alaams receives urgently needed vet care

Canadian Animal Assistance Team spayed an neutered 94 pets during a series of clinics Oct. 25-27

Six consecutive wins for Rupert Rampage

Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Kitimat Ice Demons to continue their perfect season

Terror at the Cannery lures in nearly 700 guests

North Pacific Cannery held its fifth annual “Terror at the Cannery” on Oct. 28

Hooded man robs convenience store on Park Avenue

RCMP officers are asking for the public’s assistance to find the suspect

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Most Read