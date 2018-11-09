Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

A Fly Jamaica Airways plane headed to Toronto and reportedly carrying dozens of Canadians has crash landed in Guyana after reporting a technical problem shortly after takeoff.

In a statement this morning, the airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe following the crash in Georgetown.

It says Flight OJ256 “suffered an accident on landing,” but offered no other details on the nature of the accident or possible injuries.

St. Lucia News was reporting that six people were injured in the incident, but were stable and being treated at the Diamond Regional Hospital in Georgetown.

It reports that there were 82 Canadians on board.

It says the Boeing 757 aircraft with 118 adults and two infants on board was forced to return to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport minutes after departing for Canada because of technical difficulties and overran the airstrip.

The flight reportedly left Guyana at 2:10 a.m. local time today and at 2:21 a.m., the pilot indicated an hydraulic problem, requesting permission to return.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline
Next story
Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

Just Posted

Three generations of Wahls honoured with B.C. maritime award

Family of shipbuilders from Prince Rupert and Dodge Cove crafted more than 1,100 commercial vessels

Rupert sports, culture and arts organizations receive $183,830

MLA Jennifer Rice announced the funding provided by the Community Gaming Grants program

RCMP and ICBC hand out free reflectors on Third Avenue

ICBC stats state that 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occur between October and January

Prince Rupert exploring upgrades for pool’s disinfection system

City to conduct an assessment to modernize from current chlorine system at Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

City scores grant for online-engagement platform

Prince Rupert received a $22,000 grant from the B.C. Smart Communities program

This Week Podcast — Episode 110

Comedian Joey Jack co-hosts the show that delves into Prince Rupert news headlines and events

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Executive in charge of cannabis operations earned $8,883 for less than a month’s work in 2017-18

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

Most Read