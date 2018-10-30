Volunteers needed for Hallowe’en Fest

Chance to win prizes by taking part in the 31st Halloween festival at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

With one day before Hallowe’en Fest, the society organizing the spooktacular event is howling for volunteers.

“We have tons of prizes for volunteers,” said Joy Sundin, with the Prince Rupert Community Hallowe’en Fest Society.

Wednesday evening, Oct. 31, the committee of three, are imploring people to volunteer at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre 5-8 p.m. to help with activities and 8-10 p.m. for take down.

Some of the prizes volunteers can win include Bluetooth speakers, Rampage tickets, movie passes, Tim Hortons and McDonald gift cards, and more.

Volunteers who offer their time between 5-8 p.m. receive a free hot dog, beverage, chips and candy. Volunteers are also encouraged to come in costume.

“We appreciate your time to assist this community event by entrenching the safety attitude for our city,” Sundin said.

To volunteer, contact the Prince Rupert Community Hallowe’en Fest Society 250.624.GHOST – 250.624.4678

Here are some of the activities for Hallowe’en Fest:

Costume Parade (starting 6:15pm): Ages 0-4 years, 5-8 years, 9-12 years, and a Group; 3 prizes per age group.

Kids Draw: Ages 0-7 years, one Bike (Grow with your Child model) and helmet; Ages 8-18 years, one Samsung Galaxy Tablet

Adults Draw: $500 VIA train travel voucher; Rampage tickets and dinner gift card

Activities: Guess the Pumpkin Weight and Guess the # of Candies – gift cards for fast food outlets; Fish Pond – toys;

Games: All games give huge handfuls of candy

Fireworks are starting at 8:15 p.m., at the Civic Centre parking lot.

Personal fireworks are prohibited by the City of Prince Rupert bylaw.

