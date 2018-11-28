Wagon Burners played at the Thornhill Community Centre on Nov. 17.

VIDEO: Telegraph Creek residents celebrate going home

Wagon Burners play one last show in Terrace

When the evacuation order was lifted for Telegraph Creek on Nov. 15, residents were told they would finally be allowed to go home after 102 days of waiting.

Wagon Burners, a band with some members originally from Telegraph Creek, played at the Thornhill Community Centre in Terrace on Nov. 17 to celebrate the announcement. Chelsie Young from Edmonton, Alta., also performed.

Telegraph Creek evacuees may be home by Christmas

The Tahltan village of around 300 people have been displaced since August when the B.C. wildfires came through — making it one of the largest wildfire devastations to a community in Canadian history.

Over 125,000 hectares of land was destroyed, along with 21 homes and other cultural structures in the village. No lives were lost.

The Tahltan Central Government says they’re hoping all residents will return home by Dec. 20.

 


