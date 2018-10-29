VIDEO highlights from Prince Rupert’s 45th Annual Filipino Night

The Filipino-Canadian Association of Prince Rupert held its 45th annual Filipino night this weekend on Oct. 27.

In a celebration of culture and heritage, the night featured speeches from prominent members of Prince Rupert, such as North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice and Mayor Lee Brain.

Guests were invited to drink, eat and dance as well as sit back and enjoy, as performers danced to contemporary, traditional and modern music.

There were many door prizes to be won, and all of the proceeds of the night went to helping the Filipino Association of Prince Rupert in its many philanthropy ventures.

“We’ve come a long way in 45 years, with what started as one big house party, has become so much more,” Rosa Mae Syring said during her speech to kick off the night.

