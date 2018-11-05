VIDEO: Armistice Ball honoured Prince Rupert veterans and history

More than 85 people dressed up for the black tie event at the Highliner on Saturday

Mark Taylor, who served two tours in Afghanistan, speaks with World War Two veteran David Hill, with Lindsay Gidney, who served in Cyprus, Bosnia and Namibia. The three veterans were among many who attended the 100th Anniversary Armistice Ball on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Highliner. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

More than 80 people attended the black tie event honouring veterans and Prince Rupert’s military history

on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The Northwest Coast Veterans Association organized the 100th Anniversary Armistice Ball at The Highliner, where there was a five course meal, a silent auction and a DJ.

“This is just the start of many future events to commemorate military historical events, and we want to bring this to the community because there is a tremendous amount of military history in Prince Rupert that a lot of people are starting to forget,” said organizer Bill Proteau, member of the NCVA.

“We’re just veterans still helping out, that’s what we do,” added Lindsay Gidney, also a member of NCVA.

READ MORE: New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

RELATED: Rangers restore hidden monument to fallen WWII soldier



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter