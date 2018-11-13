Transition Society hosts exhibit on addiction portrayed through art

Prince Rupert show gave artists an opportunity to express how they view addiction

Dr. Riaan Van Der Wart stands beside one of his pieces during the North Cost Transition Society’s addiction art exhibition on Nov. 9 at the Lester Centre of the Arts. Van Der Wart was one of several artists who displayed their work. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The North Coast Transition Society (NCTS) hosted an art show that gave people an outlet to express their perspective on addiction.

The exhibition “What does addiction mean to you?” took place at the Lester Centre of the Arts on Nov. 9, where more than 60 Prince Rupert residents came to show support for the artists, and enjoy the pieces.

“I think for myself, I think there’s still a lot of shame associated with addiction, and by trying to verbalize and make people talk about it and stuff like that, maybe we can grow support for people,” said Grainne Barthe, program manager with NCTS.

Barthe helped organize the event, which she said she hoped would help lower the stigma surrounding addiction and other mental health issues.

“The more people talk about something the more accepted it becomes,” she said. “So maybe this will help people feel more comfortable to talk about it and lead people to provide support for families and friends.”

