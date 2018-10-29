Terror at the Cannery lures in nearly 700 guests

North Pacific Cannery held its fifth annual “Terror at the Cannery” on Oct. 28

Ghosts strolled the boardwalk this Sunday as the North Pacific Cannery held its fifth annual “Terror at the Cannery”.

The event was a huge success this year, despite the weather working against them, 693 people passed through the doors besting last year’s total of 544.

However scary it may sound, the event was fun for all ages and allowed people a chance to get out of the house and see one of northern B.C’s most prized heritage sites in a more haunting light.

Sunday, Oct. 28, the ethereal came out of the shadows to play, as guests were encouraged to show off some of their best costumes while enjoying fun events across the cannery site.

There was a variety of activities, children could bob for apples, play games and even trick or treat at several of the old houses that line the boardwalk at the once bustling heritage site.

But that isn’t all, families were also given the opportunity to carve pumpkins and even bring the pumpkins back home afterward, which is something they haven’t done in years past, according to long-time volunteer Steve Milum.

“Before volunteers would come in the night before and do all the carving, but this year we figured it would be something fun for the kids to take part in,” he said.

On the national heritage site’s boardwalk, a row of abandoned houses line your path leading you directly to the event’s main attraction, the hallowed haunted house.

The haunted house has always been a hit and this year was no different.

Rowan Korhonen and Tessy Edwards may not have braved the haunted house but they loved everything else about the day. Both donned their fairy-of-the forest costumes, ornate with colourful leaves, and big, glittering wings and of course, their crowns of intertwined branches, leaves and flowers, resting atop their heads.

“Awesome, I loved it,” the two friends said simultaneously.

Fundraising events like Terror at the Cannery are essential for the maintenance of the site. Although no cover charge was in place the Cannery had hoped for donations, in order to keep the scares going.

