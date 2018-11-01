Prince Rupert’s Halloween Fest makes spooky return

Braiden Ramsey and his daughter Ashlynn teamed up to create a Mario themed costume combo at Halloween Fest on Oct. 31 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Families flocked to the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Oct. 31 for fun-filled night of games, costumes and candy at the 31st annual Halloween Fest.

Bev Kilberry, a volunteer director with the event, said approximately 1,500 people attended throughout the evening where they enjoyed a friendly atmosphere, pumpkin themed activities and a fireworks show.

READ MORE: Halloween Fest donation from the Lions Club

Kilberry said it’s important for parents and children to have a safe and fun space where they can go during Halloween season to enjoy themselves.

“We need a place where kids can go to instead of just going downtown,” said Kilberry. “It’s just something to give them something to do during Halloween night.”

Kilberry thanked all of the organizers, sponsors and volunteers who helped make the evening a success.

“Without them we wouldn’t be able to have this, so I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped pull this together,” she said.

READ MORE: A sneak peak at North Coast Halloween events



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter