The Prince Rupert Yacht club recently installed a decades old beacon that was previously used on the Bonilla Island light station. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Yacht Club upcycles historical beacon

Canadian Coast Guard helped install the beacon previously used on the Bonilla Island light station

Prince Rupert Yacht and Rowing Club’s building will soon have a shining light as its finishing touch.

The club recently installed a decommissioned light beacon that was in service on Bonilla Island for more than 40 years.

The beacon had reached the end of its service life, and was destined for disposal. However, Jack Payne, one of the club’s board members, approached the Canadian Coast Guard to ask that it be preserved as a historical piece.

“It’s interesting to have a piece of this history preserved at the club,” he said.

John Green, a retired Coast Guard officer who oversaw the beacon’s decommissioning, transport and installation, said he welcomed the idea to help maintain the legacy of marine operations on the northwest coast.

READ MORE: Circumnavigational journey brings Freya Hoffmeister to Prince Rupert

“They’re a dinosaur of a light, and it usually costs us more to scrap it than it does to donate it,” Green said. “And I thought ‘Well this would be a good donation for somebody in town here whether it went to the yacht club or the museum or someone else.”

Green said transporting the beacon involved dismantling and removing the glass covering surrounding the light, using a helicopter to hoist the light from the old tower to a barge where it was shipped to Prince Rupert.

“We used a specialized helicopter to do it,” Green said. “We had to disconnect it all, pull all the wiring and pull everything out of there and then go out and remove it.”

Once the light arrived at the yacht club, it was lifted once again and installed at the top of a tower on top of the building.

Payne said new LED lights will be retrofitted to the beacon that will allow it to function as more of a streetlight. Also, it will not spin as that could be confusing to incoming vessels. The club will also install a plaque to acknowledge its history when the building is complete.

“Everybody seemed pretty excited about not seeing go into the junk heap,” Payne said. “It’s a real thing so it’s been positively received.”

Green said it felt good for him to play a small part in preserving some northwest marine coast history. He has completed similar projects in the past and likes to acknowledge the officers who helped build the infrastructure that has, in some cases, lasted for more than half a century.

“I like to see that promoted so people can say ‘Hey I was a part of that’,” he said. “There are a lot of people who have worked for the Coast Guard over the years.”

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Volunteers needed for Hallowe’en Fest

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Yacht Club upcycles historical beacon

Canadian Coast Guard helped install the beacon previously used on the Bonilla Island light station

Volunteers needed for Hallowe’en Fest

Chance to win prizes by taking part in the 31st Halloween festival at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

Prince Rupert to assess its sewer infrastructure

City’s requested bids for assessments of its lift stations and replacing Rushbrook Floats pay station

Lax Kw’alaams receives urgently needed vet care

Canadian Animal Assistance Team spayed an neutered 94 pets during a series of clinics Oct. 25-27

Six consecutive wins for Rupert Rampage

Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Kitimat Ice Demons to continue their perfect season

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Prison watchdog slams investigation of deadly riot in Saskatchewan

The 2016 riot involved 185 prisoners and left one inmate dead, eight prisoners injured and a large part of the institution uninhabitable

Woman plans to die on Thursday, says Ottawa is forcing early death

Audrey Parker of Halifax has approached it as a political act

B.C. man arrested in connection to violent home invasion

Six charges are being brought against a man arrested by Nanaimo RCMP

Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.

Liberals close gap on fundraising Tories as election nears

Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million

Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

Steven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

Most Read