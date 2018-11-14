Prince Rupert to celebrate first Métis Awareness Week

Awareness week was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23

The heritage of Prince Rupert’s Métis will be in focus this week as the city participates in its first Métis Awareness Week.

The week, which takes place from Nov. 12-16, was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23 as a show of support for the Métis community in the city.

READ MORE: Métis Society opens office on Fraser Street

Joy Sundin, president of the Prince Rupert and District Métis Society, said she was happy that her history and culture was recognized this way.

“It’s my heritage, and I’m very proud of my ancestors and my family and how they kept the Métis culture and language alive through the years, and I’m just proud of their resilience,” she said.

Sundin estimated that there are more than 500 Métis people in Prince Rupert, and said this declaration helps to bring that community together. At the end of the week on Nov. 16, the community will celebrate Louis Riel Day.

READ MORE: Ruling gives Métis community hope for rights


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Transition Society hosts exhibit on addiction portrayed through art

Just Posted

Prince Rupert to celebrate first Métis Awareness Week

Awareness week was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23

Transition Society hosts exhibit on addiction portrayed through art

Prince Rupert show gave artists an opportunity to express how they view addiction

Wind warning for northwest B.C.

Environment Canada states 80-100 kilometre per hour winds expected until the afternoon

Trailer comes off its hitch on McBride

Morning traffic in Prince Rupert while the crane truck lifted its trailer back on the vehicle

Where are the crosswalk upgrades in Prince Rupert?

New LED lights and countdown timers are expected to be installed this winter

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

West Fraser to reduce sawmill production in Quesnel, Fraser Lake

The move will affect 75 employees in Quesnel, 60 in Fraser Lake

Kuhnhackl scores 2 odd goals as Isles dump Canucks 5-2

Vancouver drops second game in two nights

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Canada’s spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office, but spending on in-house research is actually down

Most Read