Prince Rupert to celebrate first Métis Awareness Week

The heritage of Prince Rupert’s Métis will be in focus this week as the city participates in its first Métis Awareness Week.

The week, which takes place from Nov. 12-16, was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23 as a show of support for the Métis community in the city.

Joy Sundin, president of the Prince Rupert and District Métis Society, said she was happy that her history and culture was recognized this way.

“It’s my heritage, and I’m very proud of my ancestors and my family and how they kept the Métis culture and language alive through the years, and I’m just proud of their resilience,” she said.

Sundin estimated that there are more than 500 Métis people in Prince Rupert, and said this declaration helps to bring that community together. At the end of the week on Nov. 16, the community will celebrate Louis Riel Day.

