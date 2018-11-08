The City of Prince Rupert is exploring options to upgrade the disinfection system at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert exploring upgrades for pool’s disinfection system

City to conduct an assessment to modernize from current chlorine system at Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

The City of Prince Rupert is exploring options to update cleaning methods at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre.

The city recently posted a request for proposals (RFP) on the BC Bids website asking for a study and assessment of the pool’s current disinfection system, and options to convert to a different one.

“We are exploring modern alternatives to the current use of chlorine gas for disinfection at the pool, as a component of regular maintenance and updating of our assets,” said Veronika Stewart, the city’s communications manager, in an emailed statement.

The RFP was posted on Nov. 5, and would require that the contracted party work with city staff to develop a recommendation that would meet provincial safety standards.

Stewart said there is currently no timeline for the study to be completed, and no concrete plans for a new system to be installed.

“If we choose to implement a new efficient disinfection system, the city will work to adopt it during the annual shut down,” Stewart said.

The pool recently reopened after an extended summer closure for maintenance and the installation of a new hot tub.

Stewart said the assessment and study would not impact the regular operations of the pool.

