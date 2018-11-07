Pineridge School adds accessibility upgrades to playground

Pineridge Elementary School, in partnership with the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA), unveiled upgrades to their playground last week that will make it more accessible. (Photo submitted by the PRPA)

More students at Pineridge Elementary School will get to enjoy the playground after the school finished upgrades last week to improve accessibility.

The improved play space includes ‘tactile and sensory’ exploration equipment for people who have mobility issues.

“We are so thankful for the support we have receive from the port, our business community, generous residents and, of course, the school families that fundraised for this project,” said Julie Slocombe, one of the school’s parent advisory council (PAC) members.

“We set a goal to enhance our school’s playground by adding new equipment that would encourage cooperative play and allow children with varied physical abilities to play together.

“The chosen equipment is really being enjoyed by all the children at Pineridge and the local community.”

The school’s parent advisory council partnered with the Port of Prince Rupert, Ridley Terminals Inc., DP World, Prince Rupert Grain, Pinnacle Renewable Energy and School District 52 to complete the project.

The Port of Prince Rupert, invested $37,500 into the project through its community investment fund.

“Creating an accessible play space for children in the community is an important undertaking and something that we are pleased to support,” said Krista Ediger, community relations associate for the Port of Prince Rupert.

“By providing an opportunity for every child to engage in recreation and socialize with other children, the Pineridge parent advisory council and the community partners who have supported this project can take pride in their contributions.”

