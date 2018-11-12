Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong practice their routine prior to the talent show on Sat, November 10. (Nick Laws/ The Northern View)

Piano duet claims Rupert’s Got Talent crown

Best friends, Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong, were named the winners of the Prince Rupert competition

Young talent took the stage Saturday night as the Lester Centre of the Arts played host to Rupert’s Got Talent.

The competition allows young stars to perform in front of family and friends — and the bonus is a $1,000 prize to the first place winner.

A variety of acts took the stage ranging from singing, dancing to a piano duet.

Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong took first place for their performance that included a duelling piano piece. The duo are lifelong friends who have played together for years.

“I’ve known her since her birth,” Phuong said, “And we’ve been playing piano together for around five years.”

“It doesn’t matter, win or lose, it’s just fun to spend time with Alan,” Khaira added.

Their performance consisted of costume changes, small comedic skits and of course, pianos.

“It’s kind of hard to describe in a couple words but it’s an interesting combination,” Phuong said.

The night was full of entertainment, multiple covers of songs were done beautifully and one contestant performed an original piece.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s Got Talent returning to the stage

All of the acts admitted they had pre-show jitters, but they all performed amazingly, fighting through the occasional technical difficulty with poise you would expect from seasoned vets.

Michael Gurney, general manager of the Lester Centre of the Arts, hopes that these young stars can realize their full potential.

“I think this community does a great job of supporting these young artists, and then nurturing them so they will end up on stage in musicals, bands and maybe even on Broadway. Who knows where the journeys they start tonight will end,” he said.

RELATED: Proksch takes Prince Rupert talent title


nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert trades apprenticeship program receives $20,000

Just Posted

Rough seas delay Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

Northern Expedition is expected to leave Prince Rupert for Haida Gwaii at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 13

Piano duet claims Rupert’s Got Talent crown

Best friends, Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong, were named the winners of the Prince Rupert competition

Prince Rupert trades apprenticeship program receives $20,000

Funding from Industry Training Authority supports hands-on workplace experience for students

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Heart of Our City: Teaching the next generation

Sadie Dennis is passing on her knowledge of fishing and canning to youth at the Friendship House

Prince Rupert Rampage suffers its first loss of the season.

Prince Rupert’s perfect season comes to an end with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the River Kings

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Wrote one historian: ‘Other than the Vimy Ridge celebration … I think they have done a very bad job’

Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

The lack of a breakthrough means rotating strikes will resume Tuesday

Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Judge ruled in January that indefinite such confinement is unconstitutional, causes permanent harm

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Nunavut urges new plan to deal with too many polar bears

Territory recommends a proposal that contradicts much of conventional scientific thinking

Shelter struggles: Landlord takes over rental unit whenever visiting B.C. town

Renter’s story highlights how hard it is to find accommodation in Revelstoke

Lack of public response threatens B.C. referendum credibility

Of the few who have voted, poll finds most rejected proportional representation

Most Read