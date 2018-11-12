Piano duet claims Rupert’s Got Talent crown

Best friends, Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong, were named the winners of the Prince Rupert competition

Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong practice their routine prior to the talent show on Sat, November 10. (Nick Laws/ The Northern View)

Young talent took the stage Saturday night as the Lester Centre of the Arts played host to Rupert’s Got Talent.

The competition allows young stars to perform in front of family and friends — and the bonus is a $1,000 prize to the first place winner.

A variety of acts took the stage ranging from singing, dancing to a piano duet.

Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong took first place for their performance that included a duelling piano piece. The duo are lifelong friends who have played together for years.

“I’ve known her since her birth,” Phuong said, “And we’ve been playing piano together for around five years.”

“It doesn’t matter, win or lose, it’s just fun to spend time with Alan,” Khaira added.

Their performance consisted of costume changes, small comedic skits and of course, pianos.

“It’s kind of hard to describe in a couple words but it’s an interesting combination,” Phuong said.

The night was full of entertainment, multiple covers of songs were done beautifully and one contestant performed an original piece.

All of the acts admitted they had pre-show jitters, but they all performed amazingly, fighting through the occasional technical difficulty with poise you would expect from seasoned vets.

Michael Gurney, general manager of the Lester Centre of the Arts, hopes that these young stars can realize their full potential.

“I think this community does a great job of supporting these young artists, and then nurturing them so they will end up on stage in musicals, bands and maybe even on Broadway. Who knows where the journeys they start tonight will end,” he said.

