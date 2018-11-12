PHOTOS and VIDEO: Rupert recognizes 100 days since Armistice

Residents surrounded the cenotaph on the courthouse lawns on Remembrance Day

For Remembrance Day in Prince Rupert, a 100-year-old photo of longshoremen who had served in World War One was brought out on display.

Secretary-treasurer, Tom MacDonald, of the Local 505 Longshore Division, took the photo to the ceremony at the courtyard to share, and then shared it with those who attended the local legion. The black and white photo displayed that 58 men enlisted, 20 were wounded and 10 paid the ultimate sacrifice.

(Photos below taken by Shannon Lough)

