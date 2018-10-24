Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

Northern Savings Credit Union Rosa Miller presents $1,250 to Prince Rupert Special Events Society’s Barb Gruber [top], Nancy Golina accepts $4,800 for the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter [bottom left] and the credit union’s Donna Farwell hands $1,350 to Success By Six’s Kate Toye. (Shannon Lough and Submitted Photo/ The Northern View)

In 2018, the credit union had more than $42,000 in patronage refunds for its members. Members had the option to deposit the funds or donate to not-for-profit groups. Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations by Northern Savings.

Ten organizations received nearly $17,000 in donations on Oct. 18, Credit Union Day, including $1,250 to Prince Rupert Special Events Society, $4,800 for the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter and $1,350 to Success By Six.

RELATED: This Week Podcast — Episode 106 with Northern Savings Credit Union’s Stefan Delloch


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse
Next story
New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

Just Posted

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

One-hundred years since Armistice Day, end of World War I, to be honoured in Prince Rupert Nov. 3

$16.5M Woodworth Dam replacement project moves forward

City of Prince Rupert council briefs from Oct. 22 meeting

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Most Read