Lax Kw’alaams receives urgently needed vet care

Canadian Animal Assistance Team spayed an neutered 94 pets during a series of clinics Oct. 25-27

Feline villagers at Lax Kw’alaams received some care over the weekend.

A group of volunteers with Canadian Animal Assistance Team (CAAT) made the trip from Prince Rupert to the village where they held a series of spay and neuter clinics for the resident’s cats and dogs.

Dr. Nicole Jamieson is a vet with the Pacific Coast Veterinary Hospital in Prince Rupert and a Lax Kw’alaams band member who accompanied the group of 15 on the trip. She said it’s the first time she has been able to deliver veterinary services in her home village, something it sorely needs.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City – Four Legged Care

“This is something I’d always dreamed about giving back to the community there,” she said. “Vet services can be quite costly, and so in doing this, we were able to provide services that the people wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise.”

CAAT is a volunteer driven program that began in 2005 in response to the need for animal care after Hurricane Katrina. It has since expanded to provide those same services for underserved Canadian communities.

Jamieson, alongside a team of vets, technicians, assistants and local volunteers, held three clinics where they completed 108 total animal visits, spaying and neutering 94 total cats and dogs in the process.

Jamieson said the village residents were grateful to have the services provided for them.

“A lot of the owners were so dedicated that they were able to follow their pet the entire way from intake, all the way through all of the stations, through induction and anesthesia,” she said. “A lot of the members actually watched the surgeries on their own pets and were there to dedicate themselves to the recovery of the animal coming out of anesthesia.”

Jamieson was also able to rescue an injured eagle in her time in the village.

“It was on one of the beaches,” she said. “It looked like it had been in a fight with another eagle, had fallen into the ocean and had to swim to shore. It was exhausted.”

The vets gave the eagle some fluids and allowed it to rest at the clinic overnight before releasing it safely into the wild.

READ MORE: Cat lover to the rescue

Jamieson said being available to provide this care is critical as it not only helps to keep the local animal population healthy, but it also cuts down on the negative interactions that could take place due to lack of spaying or neutering.

CAAT will return to Lax Kw’alaams in the future if enough funding is raised, and if the community applies for another clinic.

“The team loved being there and loved that community,” she said.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Terror at the Cannery lures in nearly 700 guests

Just Posted

Lax Kw’alaams receives urgently needed vet care

Canadian Animal Assistance Team spayed an neutered 94 pets during a series of clinics Oct. 25-27

Six consecutive wins for Rupert Rampage

Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Kitimat Ice Demons to continue their perfect season

Terror at the Cannery lures in nearly 700 guests

North Pacific Cannery held its fifth annual “Terror at the Cannery” on Oct. 28

Hooded man robs convenience store on Park Avenue

RCMP officers are asking for the public’s assistance to find the suspect

Port Edward Mayor Dave MacDonald says goodbye

District’s new coucil begins its term on Nov. 13 with Knut Bjorndal at the helm

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

WATCH: Rookie leads Vancouver past Minnesota

Halloween costume mix-up draws huge police response on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo block contained after a report of a man with his face covered, carrying a long gun

Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

Incumbent’s name drawn to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Most Read