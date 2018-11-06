Harley Riders donate $10,000 to Salvation Army in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert Harley Riders club donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Oct. 30. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Harley Riders club donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Oct. 30.

The funds were raised during the club’s annual toy run on Sept. 22, and allowed the Salvation Army to purchase more than 363 toys as well as non-perishable food items that will be distributed during the 2018 holiday season.

“I can’t even put into words how amazing this is,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey. “It’s inspiring what a beautiful community Prince Rupert is.”

READ MORE: Harley Riders hope to raise $10,000 in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Prince Rupert motorcycle takeover



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter