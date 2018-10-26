Artist Wins Fulmer Award

The BCAF award is given out yearly to distinguished First Nations artists in B.C.

An artist has been chosen as a recipient of a Fulmer award in B.C First Nations Art. Terrace’s Nakkita Trimble Wilson of the Nisga’a Nation, an artist and tattoo virtuoso formerly based out of Prince Rupert, was one of six recipients of the award handed out by the British Columbia Achievement Foundation (BCAF).

The awards recognize artists for excellence in their craft, whether it be traditional, contemporary or digital creations. Each year, the recipients are chosen by an independent jury of their peers. The jury is usually comprised of past winners, and other outstanding First Nations artists.

“These awards honour the very best in First Nations art in the province and help celebrate the inheritance of a rich cultural tradition,” said chair Scott Mcintyre in a statement released by the BCAF.

The weight and significance of the award is not lost on Trimble Wilson,

“Truly humbled and honoured to be amongst these artists,” Trimble Wilson said in a Facebook post acknowledging her achievement.

This will the 12th annual Fulmer Awards in First Nations Art ceremony. In the brief history of the awards, a total of 68 other First Nations artists have been honoured.

Along with Wilson, six other artists were honoured. The other recipients included: Richard Adkins of the Haida Nation, Kelsey Hall of the Heiltsuk Nation, as well as Bradley Hunt of the Heiltsuk Nation, Carrielynn Victor of the Cheam Nation and finally, Henry Speck Jr. from the Kwakwaka’wakw Nation of the Tlawitsis Tribe will be receiving a lifetime achievement award.

The celebration for this year’s recipients will take place in Vancouver at a ceremony on November 20th.

