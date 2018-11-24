Annual Christmas Craft Show rings in the holiday season

Shoppers came to check off items on their gift list

It may not look like a winter wonderland outside — but that didn’t stop Terracites from getting into the festive spirit.

From fresh-baked goods, homemade soaps, knitted hats and everything else in between, the Christmas Craft Show made its annual sleigh stop at the Sportsplex on Nov. 24.

Linda Frank, organizer, says that it’s been a nice reunion seeing the many familiar faces who frequented the farmer’s market.

“Everybody is really pleased with the turnout, we got Christmas-themed music playing which has made many people happy to shop.”

The Craft Show, hosted by the Skeena Valley Farmers Market, also collected non-perishable food donations and held a raffle draw where attendees could win items donated by vendors. More than 700 raffle tickets were sold.

Councillor Lynn Christiansen says she likes to make handmade gifts in her free time when she’s not in city hall. She makes felted knits, painted rocks, flowerpots and weaved baskets.

“I think (the market) helps foster creativity in the community. It gives people an outlet to work a little bit on their craft and encourages them when people are willing to buy it.”

Zachary Canuel says he’s self-taught and learned how to blow glass watching online webinars. He works at the post office, but says he’d like to eventually travel and sell his art work at festivals. He makes pendants, marbles, cups and anything else that can be created with glass.

“I’ve been happy seeing how people are intrigued by my work. It seems to transcend age or gender gaps, from little kids to adults.”

Sharon Niesner says she created Barescents 18 years ago when her niece had a brain tumour. After going through chemotherapy, Sharon and her sister Brenda decided they wanted to get rid of chemicals and started making their own natural products. They make homemade soap, lotion, solid perfumes, first-aid kids and other cosmetics.

“People come to us to get away from the chemicals and they want other options — I love seeing them smell our things and pass them around.”

Christiane Vienneau says she took over her mother’s fudge-making business eight years ago. She says her favourite part about the aspect is seeing some of her old schoolmates she wouldn’t have seen otherwise. She makes all sorts of fudge, from maple walnut to chocolate walnut to even eggnog-flavoured.

“Fudge is not exactly a health food, but I guess Christmas is a great time to indulge.”

