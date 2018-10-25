A sneak peak at North Coast Halloween events

Terror at the Cannery, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall and more

Mahikan McAndrew, 4, had fun at the 2017 Terror at the Canner event. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Halloween is rapidly approaching and there will be lots of fun, candy-filled activities for Rupertites both young and old. Here is a preview of some of the upcoming events for the scary season.

Terror at the North Pacific Cannery – Oct. 28

The North Pacific Cannery will host its 5th annual Terror at the Cannery on Oct. 28 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cannery manager Laurie Davie said the event will feature games, pumpkin carving, apple bobbing, face painting and a return of the Chamber of Chills haunted house.

“It’s just a really fun community event and the kids get to test drive their Halloween costumes before the actual day,” Davie said. “They just have a great time and we’re looking forward to it.”

Admission to the event is by donation. For more information visit the cannery’s website northpacificcannery.ca, Facebook page or call 250-628-3538.

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Oct. 30

The Lester Centre of the Arts will screen the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 30 at 10 p.m.. The 1975 musical science fiction horror comedy features Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon in a manic plot featuring a honeymooning couple and an alien transvestite.

Audience members are encouraged to attend the event in costume, bring props and sing or dance along with the movie.

“We’re excited to add this event to Prince Rupert’s line up of popular Halloween traditions,” said Michael Gurney, general manager of the Lester Centre. “At the Lester Centre, we are committed to the celebration of diverse forms of art and expression.”

Doors to the Lester Centre open at 9:30 p.m. for refreshment sales. Before the film begins, prizes will be presented for costumes in three categories: best movie character, most creative, and most outrageous.

Advance tickets are on sale at Cook’s Jewellers and the Lester Centre box office for $15. Tickets will also be sold at the door. The film is rated PG however, there is no age restriction but parental guidance is recommended since the content may not be suitable for children.

Nisga’a Haunted House – Oct. 30

This year, the Gitmaxmak’ay Youth Group is setting up their haunted house in the basement of the Nisga’a Hall.

Enter if you dare on Oct. 30 starting at 6 p.m. for $2 entry. This is an annual event that allows the youth group to fundraise for travelling to “Gathering Our Voices” in March 2019.

Participants have a chance to win a prize if they are able to record a video and post their haunted house experience using the social media hashtag #NisgaaHauntedHouse.

Halloween Fest – Oct. 31

The 31st annual Halloween Fest will take place at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m..

The event will feature the usual collection of games — including pumpkin bowling, eyeball toss, pumpkin mini-golf, ghost bingo and more — an abundance of candy for young trick-or-treaters, a haunted house and a costume parade. Families will also receive tickets for a hot dog and a drink.

“The whole idea behind Halloween Fest is that it is an event for families from the community and surrounding areas, and that it’s a safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat without having to go door-to-door,” said event director Bev Kilberry.

Kilberry added there will also be two children’s raffles and one adult raffle. The two children’s prizes are a bike and helmet, and a Samsung galaxy tablet. The adults will have an opportunity to win a VIA Rail pass, which can be used between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Weather permitting, there will be fireworks outside the Civic Centre at 8:15 p.m. Kilberry said the event would not be possible without the businesses and organizations that sponsor it, as well as the volunteers who help make it a success.

Admission is free, but attendees have an option to donate if they wish.

