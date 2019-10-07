Jessi Cruickshank arrives at the JUNO Gala dinner in Calgary, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will appear on Canadian entertainment personality Jessi Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trudeau to appear on Jessi Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show ‘New Mom, Who Dis?’

Kin Community Canada says ”nothing is off the table”

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will appear on Canadian entertainment personality Jessi Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show on Wednesday.

Lifestyle entertainment company Kin Community Canada says Cruickshank’s sit-down interview with Trudeau will kick off season 2 of the weekly show, titled ”New Mom, Who Dis?”

Kin Community Canada says ”nothing is off the table” as the two have “a funny and honest discussion about family life, raising kids, and the impact his policies have on families and children.”

The company adds that Trudeau also answers some “hard-hitting policy questions” and takes questions from children.

Cruickshank produces and stars in “New Mom, Who Dis?” which airs globally on Facebook Watch. Kin Community Canada distributes and provides marketing for the series.

The show follows the mother of twin boys as she explores topics related to parenthood.

Other guests this season include parenting expert Betsy Brown Braun, Tyler Henry from E!’s “Hollywood Medium,” and the woman who is credited with inventing the gender reveal party.

READ MORE: Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate
Next story
All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

Just Posted

The Northern View has a special message and look back in time for you, on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

Weasely weekend workshop comes to Prince Rupert

Artist guild Easel Weasels welcome a special artist for their bi-annual brush up

Rampage give Stampeders the boot at Civic Centre

Jeremy Boot scores a pair of goals for Prince Rupert to help his team roll over Williams Lake

MVP of the Week: Engineering a successful career on and off the field

Jon Phelan may be retired from national play, but is still plenty involved with the sport he loves

Rampage jump to 2-0 with win over Quesnel Kangaroos

Special teams, goaltending and Kory Movold’s four point night grabbed another win for Prince Rupert

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

B.C. Green Party will have a new leader by next fall

Andrew Weaver will finish his term as Oak Bay MLA

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

B.C. education minister defends NDP actions as teachers remain without contract

Rob Fleming made the comment in Sidney after opening a play ground

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Most Read