Trudeau election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Officials say Liberal leader’s scheduled flights to Kamloops and Edmonton are not affected

Members of the media inspect the wing from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign plane after being struck by the media bus following landing in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s election plane suffered some damage in Victoria after a media bus drove under one of its wings Wednesday night.

The plane had just landed in the capital after transporting Trudeau, his team and several journalists travelling with the campaign across the country for Day 1 of the federal election race.

A bus was parked close to the plane to transport the journalists from the tarmac.

As it departed, it drove under the wing of the plane, making a loud scraping sound as the top of the bus slowly dragged under the wing.

Trudeau has a busy flight schedule planned for Thursday with stops in Kamloops and Edmonton.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau says everything about the plane will be properly assessed, but for now, Thursday’s plans remain the same.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign
Next story
Elizabeth May: ‘Likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

LETTER: Choppo didn’t have to die

Cruelty investigations should be conducted by BC SPCA

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

LETTER: No empathy for Prince Rupert’s homeless

Extreme Weather Shelter workers have become the extreme

SD52’s literacy intervention program reads as a success

The program was implemented in Spring 2019 for 16-20 weeks

Jays brew up a slo-pitch title

Sea Sport also slugs their way to “A” League tourney win

VIDEO: No parents please: Teens get a space of their own at Prince Rupert’s civic centre

The city’s recreation department is still looking for community donations to fill up the youth hub

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Most Read