(The Canadian Press)

Scheer takes Conservative campaign close to notorious Quebec border crossing

The federal government says nearly 50,000 people have entered Canada there in the last two years

The Conservatives aren’t saying whether they’re talking about immigration and the border on the federal campaign trail today, but leader Andrew Scheer is gathering reporters for a field trip starting just a couple of kilometres from the spot in Quebec where thousands of irregular migrants have crossed into Canada.

His election tour is taking him to Hemmingford, Que., on the U.S. border, where Roxham Road on the Canadian side is separated from a road on the American side by just a few metres of scrub.

The federal government says nearly 50,000 people have entered Canada there in the last two years, most of them intending to claim asylum once they’re on Canadian soil.

A quirk of the law would turn them back to the United States if they tried to make a claim at an official crossing.

Conservatives have argued that the Liberals under Justin Trudeau should stop the crossings, though without fortifying the border it’s not clear how that could be done.

Meanwhile, Trudeau has a morning campaign stop in Markham, northeast of Toronto, where the Liberals are trying to hold onto a number of suburban seats, and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is speaking to a Canadian Union of Public Employees convention in Montreal.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is also in Montreal, with a packed schedule that has her making announcements on advancing Quebec culture and promoting affordable housing alongside the Greens’ deputy leader, Daniel Green.

READ MORE: B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

READ MORE: Trudeau campaigns up north as Scheer and Singh make for Toronto after debate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Singh’s stance on Bill 21 called out by anti-hate group

Just Posted

Heart of our City: These 12-year-olds deliver papers perfectly on beat

The Northern View carriers, Hailey and Aiden, do it for the love of family and love of the band

Net comes up empty for UFAWU-Unifor fishermen seeking disaster relief, city council offers help

Also in council briefs: New policy to better communicate with media and public

North Coast Regional District announces support for regional festival

Recycling issues also on the to-do list

UPDATE: Boil water notice for section of Prince Rupert removed

Residents living in Section 2 were advised to heat their water before drinking

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Most Read