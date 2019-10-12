(Elections Canada photo)

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Federal party leaders are taking the Saturday of the holiday weekend a little easier after a frenetic Friday that followed the final debate of the election campaign, focusing events in areas of the country that could hold the key to their electoral success.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is making a morning announcement in Burnaby, possibly the most heavily campaigned-on place in the country since the election call in September.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Mississauga, on Toronto’s western edge, where he too is hoping to rally party faithful around the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is firing up volunteers and doing some “mainstreeting” in swing ridings in and around Toronto.

READ MORE: Liberal leader Justin Trudeau outlines education promises at SFU Surrey

ALSO READ: Scheer rallies Conservative supporters in Langley

The New Democrats are fighting hard in seats that could go their way if votes split among several candidates, hoping to capitalize on the positive attention Singh’s had since his debate appearances.

But it was Elizabeth May of the Greens who kicked off the day of campaigning in the Maritimes by promising to reverse changes to disability pensions, which have been controversial among veterans, as part of a broader review of how the government takes care of former soldiers.

She made the announcement just outside Charlottetown, home to the headquarters for Veterans Affairs Canada, and was scheduled to stop in at a campaign-office opening in Cape Breton before an evening rally in Halifax.

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are open for electors that want to lock in their ballot ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Just Posted

Resident uses car to halt CN construction, side track will block access to home

Port Edward resident Dave Norman says he is blocked 12 hours a day

Prince Rupert Fire Department hits the schools for Fire Prevention Week

Two ways out of your house among the focus for the department as they look to keep kids safe

This House will be closed for the season

New safety regulations mean there will be no curling in Prince Rupert this year

ILWU charity golf day brings in big money for local hospital

$20,000 will be going to the Cancer Care Unit upgrade thanks to the Labour Day scramble

WATCH: It was Filipino fun at one of Prince Rupert’s best parties in town

The Filipino-Canadian Association held their 46th annual fundraiser at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

COCULLO: Newspapers go beyond the soundbite

Why #newspapersmatter to me #nowmorethanever

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Avoid salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Jordie Lunn, world-renowned B.C. mountain biker, dies in Mexico

The 36-year-old from Parksville had been trailriding in Cabo San Lucas with friends

Trudeau talks two-year grace period on student loans while visiting B.C.

Trudeau spoke about the Liberals’ plan to ‘make education more affordable for students’

Most Read