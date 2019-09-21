The campaign trail on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (The Canadian Press)

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Politicians sending “thoughts and prayers” to victims of gun crimes just won’t cut it anymore for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Still reeling from the blackface scandal, Trudeau tried to take the ball back Friday with a promise to ban assault rifles and crack down on handguns. The plan included a promise to work with provinces and municipalities to restrict and ban handguns. Trudeau also said his party would review rules on how guns are marketed, advertised and sold.

Jagmeet Singh revealed Trudeau wants to talk to him directly about the controversy, which the NDP leader says has been hurtful to young, racialized Canadians.

The New Democrats proposed to spend $10 billion a year to ensure that all necessary medication and medical devices are free at the point of care starting in 2020.

And Conservative rival Andrew Scheer wants to spend $1.5 billion on new high-tech medical equipment for Canadian facilities.

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was in Calgary, and launched her party’s transportation platform which included bringing zero-carbon public ground transportation across Canada by 2040 and ban internal combustine engine vehicles by 2030.

