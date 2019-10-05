Conservative candidate Heather Leung in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding (HeatherLeung.com)

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

A Conservative candidate in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding has been kicked out of the party after a number of videos surfaced showing her making homophobic comments.

Two videos surfaced on Friday featuring Heather Leung talking rather derogatorily about LGBTQ 2+ rights.

“These homosexual people, they cannot reproduce the next generation… They recruit more people and more people into their camp,” she can be heard saying in a video from 2011 taken by the Burnaby Now.

“Recent media reports have brought to light offensive comments made by Ms. Leung saying ‘homosexuals recruit’ children and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted,’” a statement from the party says.

Leung’s forced exit comes after Svend Robinson, who is the NDP candidate in the riding and was Canada’s first openly gay MP – called on Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to kick her out of the party.

“How can Scheer allow Heather Leung to run as a candidate under the Conservative banner when her words show her hatred for LGBTQ2S Canadians?” he asked in a news release Friday.

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Leung made headlines this campaign. Comedian and political satirist Rick Mercer drew attention to a post on her campaign Facebook page last month, showing him and one of his quotes that falsely made him appear to endorse the Tories. A party official said at the time the person who posted it was not involved on the local campaign.

READ MORE: Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

Weeks earlier, another photo was posted to the same Facebook page showing Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau on the edge of a cliff, with his campaign slogan, “CHOOSE FORWARD.”

The deadline for the Conservative Party to register a new candidate has passed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050
Next story
Filmmaker Michael Moore says it was ‘crushing’ to see Trudeau blackface photos

Just Posted

Rampage jump to 2-0 with win over Quesnel Kangaroos

Special teams, goaltending and Kory Movold’s four point night grabbed another win for Prince Rupert

RCMP looking for Terrace man wanted on warrant

Police asking for public’s help

SPORTS BRIEFS: Puck drops on pair of Rampage games this weekend

Also: Rainmakers in action, and winners in golf and softball tournaments

Boil water notice in effect for section of Prince Rupert

Residents living in Section 2 are advised to heat their water before drinking

And the winners of The Northern View’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are…

Find out who Prince Rupert voted as this year’s best of the best

WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert twice in two days

Resident warns neighbours of wolf sighted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Most Read