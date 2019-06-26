The very popular Maze has been set up in the Dairy Queen parking lot and will be open until Tuesday, July 2. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Your Canada Day weekend, Kitimat!

And it’s a busy one…

This weekend is a busy one – plus it’s Canada Day on Monday, July 1, when the district rolls out the red and do what we do well, celebrate being Canadian.

To help you get to the right event at the right time, the Northern Sentinel has gathered all the events into one diary, along with maps of the parade route and the venues for Canada Day activities on Monday, July 1.

Please note, these were the events as posted by the organizers on Wednesday, June 26.

DATE TIME EVENT VENUE
THU/27 Day Get lost in The Maze! Dairy Queen parking lot
7pm Haisla author Eden Robinson Kitimat library
FRI/28 Day Get lost in The Maze! Dairy Queen parking lot
6pm 54.40 concert – doors open at 6 p.m. Tamitik Arena
Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Miss Demeanor, Strangeways and The Rats
6pm Chamber of Commerce networking Minette Bay Lodge
SUN/30 Day Get lost in The Maze! Dairy Queen parking lot
2pm Global FMX Freestyle Motocross show City Centre Mall lower parking lot
4pm Global FMX Freestyle Motocross show City Centre Mall lower parking lot
MON/1 JULY Day Get lost in The Maze!
8-11am Pancake Breakfast – Northern Dragons City Centre Mall upper parking lot
11am Outdoor car show City Centre Mall upper parking lot
11am-4pm International Food and Craft Fair City Centre Mall lower parking lot
NOON CANADA DAY PARADE Departs from Riverlodge
Noon Beer garden City Centre Mall upper parking
1pm Diaper Derby City Centre Mall
1.15-5pm Canada Day Stage Show City Centre Mall lower parking lot
Awards, Dale Simpson, The Racket
Ukeleles, Spirit of Kitlope
2pm Canada Day cake City Centre Mall
1-4pm Kids’ Fun Zone Lion’s Park
Bouncy castles, tricycle races and much more
1.3opm Cakewalk – proceeds to Humane Soc. Upper Tamitik rink entrance
2.30pm Build and throw a glider and win prizes! Lion’s Park
2pm Dog show – prizes for different categories Lion’s Park
2-7pm Helicopter rides $50pp Mountain View Square
4pm Free swim Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre
11pm Fireworks, put on by Kitimat firefighters Riverlodge

 

Venues around city centre.

The parade route.

