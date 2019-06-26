Your Canada Day weekend, Kitimat!

This weekend is a busy one – plus it’s Canada Day on Monday, July 1, when the district rolls out the red and do what we do well, celebrate being Canadian.
To help you get to the right event at the right time, the Northern Sentinel has gathered all the events into one diary, along with maps of the parade route and the venues for Canada Day activities on Monday, July 1.
Please note, these were the events as posted by the organizers on Wednesday, June 26.
|DATE
|TIME
|EVENT
|VENUE
|THU/27
|Day
|Get lost in The Maze!
|Dairy Queen parking lot
|7pm
|Haisla author Eden Robinson
|Kitimat library
|FRI/28
|Day
|Get lost in The Maze!
|Dairy Queen parking lot
|6pm
|54.40 concert – doors open at 6 p.m.
|Tamitik Arena
|Show starts at 6:30 p.m.
|Miss Demeanor, Strangeways and The Rats
|6pm
|Chamber of Commerce networking
|Minette Bay Lodge
|SUN/30
|Day
|Get lost in The Maze!
|Dairy Queen parking lot
|2pm
|Global FMX Freestyle Motocross show
|City Centre Mall lower parking lot
|4pm
|Global FMX Freestyle Motocross show
|City Centre Mall lower parking lot
|MON/1 JULY
|Day
|Get lost in The Maze!
|8-11am
|Pancake Breakfast – Northern Dragons
|City Centre Mall upper parking lot
|11am
|Outdoor car show
|City Centre Mall upper parking lot
|11am-4pm
|International Food and Craft Fair
|City Centre Mall lower parking lot
|NOON
|CANADA DAY PARADE
|Departs from Riverlodge
|Noon
|Beer garden
|City Centre Mall upper parking
|1pm
|Diaper Derby
|City Centre Mall
|1.15-5pm
|Canada Day Stage Show
|City Centre Mall lower parking lot
|Awards, Dale Simpson, The Racket
|Ukeleles, Spirit of Kitlope
|2pm
|Canada Day cake
|City Centre Mall
|1-4pm
|Kids’ Fun Zone
|Lion’s Park
|Bouncy castles, tricycle races and much more
|1.3opm
|Cakewalk – proceeds to Humane Soc.
|Upper Tamitik rink entrance
|2.30pm
|Build and throw a glider and win prizes!
|Lion’s Park
|2pm
|Dog show – prizes for different categories
|Lion’s Park
|2-7pm
|Helicopter rides $50pp
|Mountain View Square
|4pm
|Free swim
|Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre
|11pm
|Fireworks, put on by Kitimat firefighters
|Riverlodge