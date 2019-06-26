Your Canada Day weekend, Kitimat!

The very popular Maze has been set up in the Dairy Queen parking lot and will be open until Tuesday, July 2. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

This weekend is a busy one – plus it’s Canada Day on Monday, July 1, when the district rolls out the red and do what we do well, celebrate being Canadian.

To help you get to the right event at the right time, the Northern Sentinel has gathered all the events into one diary, along with maps of the parade route and the venues for Canada Day activities on Monday, July 1.

Please note, these were the events as posted by the organizers on Wednesday, June 26.

DATE TIME EVENT VENUE THU/27 Day Get lost in The Maze! Dairy Queen parking lot 7pm Haisla author Eden Robinson Kitimat library FRI/28 Day Get lost in The Maze! Dairy Queen parking lot 6pm 54.40 concert – doors open at 6 p.m. Tamitik Arena Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Miss Demeanor, Strangeways and The Rats 6pm Chamber of Commerce networking Minette Bay Lodge SUN/30 Day Get lost in The Maze! Dairy Queen parking lot 2pm Global FMX Freestyle Motocross show City Centre Mall lower parking lot 4pm Global FMX Freestyle Motocross show City Centre Mall lower parking lot MON/1 JULY Day Get lost in The Maze! 8-11am Pancake Breakfast – Northern Dragons City Centre Mall upper parking lot 11am Outdoor car show City Centre Mall upper parking lot 11am-4pm International Food and Craft Fair City Centre Mall lower parking lot NOON CANADA DAY PARADE Departs from Riverlodge Noon Beer garden City Centre Mall upper parking 1pm Diaper Derby City Centre Mall 1.15-5pm Canada Day Stage Show City Centre Mall lower parking lot Awards, Dale Simpson, The Racket Ukeleles, Spirit of Kitlope 2pm Canada Day cake City Centre Mall 1-4pm Kids’ Fun Zone Lion’s Park Bouncy castles, tricycle races and much more 1.3opm Cakewalk – proceeds to Humane Soc. Upper Tamitik rink entrance 2.30pm Build and throw a glider and win prizes! Lion’s Park 2pm Dog show – prizes for different categories Lion’s Park 2-7pm Helicopter rides $50pp Mountain View Square 4pm Free swim Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre 11pm Fireworks, put on by Kitimat firefighters Riverlodge

Venues around city centre.