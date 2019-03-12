Young Rupert dancers take flight at the 2019 Showcase

Spectrum City Dance packed the Lester Centre, ballet to hip-hop, there was something for everyone

Spectrum City Dancers took flight at this year’s Spectrum City Dance Showcase with dazzling costumes and expertly choreographed pieces.

The 2019 Showcase was held on Saturday, Mar. 9 at the Lester Centre of the Arts in Prince Rupert.

The auditorium was seated to capacity with parents, teachers and dance enthusiasts alike. Alison Sherman was the MC for the evening and introduced the first choreographed piece titled Wicked by Ella Ferland and Kilda Farias.

The dance began soon after the curtains opened and as the piece went on it became clear that the audience was in for a real treat. Dancers enthralled the audience with the results of what was no doubt a huge amount of practice and rehearsal time.

The fluid movements of the dancers and well-choreographed, simplistic scenes put to great music scores made for another awesome audio/visual experience.

Another dance hit was titled Queen Bees by Amanda Graham featuring ballet dancers dressed as little bees. Throughout their dance, they gave the impression of a bustling beehive.

From ballet, tap-dance to modern and hip hop, the dancers kept the audience entertained throughout the night.

‘Bee’ sure to attend the studio’s feature performance on June 22nd

Alison Sherman, MC for the evening and herself a choreographer, introduced the evening’s first performance (Gareth Millroy/The Northern View)

‘Elegance’ with soloist Hannah Graham (Gareth Millroy/The Northern View)

‘Vikings’ by Ella Ferland (Gareth Millroy/The Northern View)