What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

Confessions, Canadian wonders and an unreleased Michael Jackson sample all part of latest album

Drake released his fifth album Scorpion on June 29.

The double-side rap and R&B album is the Toronto-based artist’s follow-up to ‘More Life’ released in 2016.

With 25 songs, Scorpion features artists including Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, but also has samples of the late Michael Jackson, as well as Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill.

Since the release early Friday morning, social media users and ultra-Drake fans have been reeling over some of Drake’s confessions in the hour-and-a-half-long album.

From a secret son, to how the Canadian artist is impacted by internet trolls, fans are eating the lyrics up while others aren’t so sure.

Hot Take: Drake’s album is not good. — Sawyer Kuepker (@sawyerk12) June 30, 2018

every song on scorpion is good, but none of them give me the feeling that some Drake songs did, except the one with Michael Jackson — aidan same (@aidansame) June 30, 2018

That’s how you feel is the realist drake song — Gil Rivera™ (@Always_Gilly) June 30, 2018

The album is available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music

On Apple Music, Drake wrote the editor’s note: “I hate when Drake raps. Drake sings too much. Drake is a pop artist. Drake doesn’t even write his own songs.

“Drake took an l. Drake didn’t start from the bottom. Drake is finished. I like Drake’s older stuff. Drake makes music for girls. Drake thinks he’s Jamaican. Drake is an actor. Drake changed. Anybody else > Drake …. Yeah yeah we know.”

