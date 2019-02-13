The characters featured in Disney’s Frozen have been popular since the film’s release in 2013. (Black Press file photo)

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Now that you finally have “Let it go” out of your head, Disney has released a new trailer for a sequel to Frozen.

The sneak peek comes just as the snow begins to melt across Greater Victoria but the movie isn’t scheduled to hit theatres until November.

The trailer, released on Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 13, features Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven.

The first film released in November 2013 grossed more than $1.2 billion US in box offices worldwide and picked up multiple Academy Awards, Grammys, and a Golden Globe.


jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens

Just Posted

Annual Ladies Valentines Bonspiel competed in Terrace this year

27 teams from the region dressed in plaid for the weekend event

Prince Rupert launches public enagement website

Online platform designed to gather feedback from the public to help inform policy

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4 Preview

Look ahead to all the games scheduled for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Suspicious man banned from Prince Rupert pool and parks

RCMP called to Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to investigate a man’s suspicious actions

Year of the Pig celebrated in Prince Rupert

VIDEO and photo highlights from Chinese New Year in Prince Rupert on Feb. 9

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Most Read