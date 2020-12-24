(Waveland/Facebook)

(Waveland/Facebook)

Virtual concert series Songs for Seniors to bring families separated by COVID together

Songs for Seniors is hoping to bring communities and their families together virtually, no matter where

By Charlie Carey

A virtual concert series for seniors, people in long-term care homes, and those isolated due to COVID-19 will kick-off later this month.

Funded by the Canadian Red Cross and presented by Waveland, Songs for Seniors will feature up-and-coming Canadian artists over a six-week period, beginning Dec. 30. Shows will take place every Monday and Wednesday afternoon online through Zoom until Feb. 3, 2021.

Non-profit music organization Waveland believes that “experiencing and engaging with Canadian music is a major contributing factor to sustaining social bonds among the people within our communities.”

An especially trying time for those separated from their families, Songs for Seniors is hoping to bring communities and their families together virtually, no matter where they may be located. A live chat feature will be available, where families are able to talk to each other during the performances.

“With Songs for Seniors, we want to harness the power of digital technologies in order to provide social support and a sense of belonging for these isolated communities,” said Del Mahabadi, Waveland founder.

“Live virtual music will enhance mental health and well-being in our seniors, and ensure they continue to feel connected to their communities throughout the pandemic.”

This concert series will also provide paid opportunities for musicians who have been impacted by the pandemic. Each performance will be followed by a Q&A session, where concert-goers will be able to ask questions and learn more about the artists.

Performing artists include Joyia, Aphrose, Chris Oday, Alex Bird, Kubla, and Eunice Keitan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

HolidaysSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

Just Posted

Santa was working hard on Dec. 18 making toys, when The Northern View peaked into his workshop. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Santa Claus is coming to town!

Despite a difficult year, the guy in red is still headed to Prince Rupert

CGL has closed down the two lodges to everyone except the essential staff. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal Gas Link outbreak sees six new COVID positive cases

Northern Health identifies 18 active cases between the two workforce accommodations

Lisa Marogna of Ridley Terminals Inc. presents Lt. Dawn Butt of the Prince Rupert Salvation Army with a donation of $25,000 on Dec. 22. (Photo: supplied)
Ridley Terminals donates $25,000 to Salvation Army

Ridley Terminals pledges $25,000 more for 2021

A photo of the missing snowboarder posted to Facebook by his partner Erin Reimer on the evening of Dec. 22. (Erin Reimer/Facebook)
Snowboarder missing in Shames Mountain area has been found

Man taken to Mills Memorial Hospital

A festive gingerbread village taught Conrad Elementary School students a cross-section of subjects as math for measurement, social studies for lessons on government, art for creativity throughout December. (Photo K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s newest neighbourhood is Gingerbread Village

Conrad School students eat up learning with gingerbread construction in Prince Rupert

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

Most Read