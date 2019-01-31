Shannon Lough / The Northern View Sarah Ridgway and Debra Strand volunteers with the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council responsible for organizing the 2019 Creative Jam.

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

Music, mosaics, henna and drum making are all featured in this year’s Creative Jam.

For the ninth year, volunteers with the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council (PRCAC) are preparing to offer workshops at low cost to residents looking to explore their artistic side.

Workshops take place at the Lester Centre of the Arts over three days, March 29-31. The surprise theme from 2019’s jam will be announced on the first day.

“I’m excited to try the dancing, that’s a totally new thing, I’ve usually done the quilting workshops so I want to do something vastly different,” Debra Strand, PRCAC volunteer.

Here’s this year’s lineup: drum making with Jason Titian from Port Alberni, mosaics with Sandra Cummings from Prince Rupert, beginners drawing with Sherrie Applegate from Smithers, and teaching the Indo-Canadian experience with Binder Basi. There is an additional $100 charge for the mosaic and $60 for drum making.

Registration kicks off on Feb. 1 at the Prince Rupert Public Library, the Sew It Yourself shop, or online at artsprincerupert.ca.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Arts Council in need of more dollars

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shawn Mendes leads this year’s Juno nominees
Next story
Lil Jon supports Maroon 5 cancelling halftime press event

Just Posted

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2018

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Most Read