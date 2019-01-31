VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Shannon Lough / The Northern View Sarah Ridgway and Debra Strand volunteers with the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council responsible for organizing the 2019 Creative Jam.

Music, mosaics, henna and drum making are all featured in this year’s Creative Jam.

For the ninth year, volunteers with the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council (PRCAC) are preparing to offer workshops at low cost to residents looking to explore their artistic side.

Workshops take place at the Lester Centre of the Arts over three days, March 29-31. The surprise theme from 2019’s jam will be announced on the first day.

“I’m excited to try the dancing, that’s a totally new thing, I’ve usually done the quilting workshops so I want to do something vastly different,” Debra Strand, PRCAC volunteer.

Here’s this year’s lineup: drum making with Jason Titian from Port Alberni, mosaics with Sandra Cummings from Prince Rupert, beginners drawing with Sherrie Applegate from Smithers, and teaching the Indo-Canadian experience with Binder Basi. There is an additional $100 charge for the mosaic and $60 for drum making.

Registration kicks off on Feb. 1 at the Prince Rupert Public Library, the Sew It Yourself shop, or online at artsprincerupert.ca.

