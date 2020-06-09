Country Music Association of Ontario Rising Star nominee Dustin Bird was one of the voices on “Together, We’re Strong.” (Curtis Bird/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Brian John Harwood of Kansas Stone and Dustin Bird have gathered their friends in the music industry to deliver a new single, “Together We’re Strong.”

The video for the track is in memory of Capt. Jennifer Casey and features clips from the Royal Canadian Air Forces’ Snowbirds and of Capt. Jennifer Casey herself, who was excited about spreading inspiration across Canada through her work on this project.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Capt. Casey,’ Bird said. “As Canadians, we wanted to use the power of music to encourage and bring people together in a time of adversity.”

Proceeds from the track will be donated to the Unison Benevolent Fund, a Canadian music industry charity whose mission is to help professional music-makers in times of hardship, illness or economic difficulties.

The duo co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists, including Langley’s Aaron Pritchett, Cory Marks, Jason McCoy, Alee, and Jason Blaine – among many others including both Harwood and Bird.

“Staying positive together is the one thing that we have the power of doing. Unity is strength,” added Harwood.

As the live music and touring industry has come screeching to a halt, many artists are struggling to find ways to keep the music playing during the time of COVID-19.

Harwood and Bird said the project works to uplift everyone including other artists, fans and the worldwide country community, while raising funds for those struggling within the music industry.

Amanda Power, Unison’s executive director, added that now more than ever, members of our music community are depending on Unison’s COVID-19 Relief Program.

“Thanks to the generous efforts of the artists involved, every dollar raised from ‘Together We’re Strong’ will allow us to provide direct relief for music-makers and music professionals during this difficult time,” Power explained.

To donate, people can text UNISON to 45678 or visit unisonfund.ca, where donations will be matched by Spotify.

Since its release there have been almost 60,000 streams on Spotify and over 20,000 video views.

Artists featured on Together, We’re Strong:

Kansas Stone (Barrie, ON)

Alee (Edmonton, AB)

Jason McCoy & Clayton Bellamy (of The Road Hammers) (Barrie, ON) Cory Marks (North Bay, ON)

Alli Walker (PEI)

Ches Anthony (Saskatchewan)

Danielle Bourjeaurd (ON)

Dani Strong (ON)

Chris Buck (BC)

The Heels (BC)

Jason Blaine (Pembroke, ON)

Dustin Bird (Stirling, ON)

Aaron Allen (London, ON)

Aaron Pritchett (BC)

Chrystal Leigh (of Sons of Daughters) (BC)

Special Guests in video for Together, We’re Strong:

The Washboard Union Gord Bamford

Beverly Mahood Jason Benoit

Chris Labelle

Peter Walker (KX96)

The Good Brothers

Tom Cochrane

Kelly Prescott

Russell Decarle (Prairie Oyster)

Paul Ferguson (Cool100)

Tracy Martin (CCMA)

Nice Horse

Royale Lynn

Kendra Kay

Sacha

Cory Kelly (Tour Bus Ent./Complete Country) Chris Bray

Rich Cloke

Jamie Warren

Verle Mobbs (CMAOntario) Vanessa Marie Carter Dani Doucette

Kelsi Mayne

River Town Saints Dan Sadowski Stephano Barberis Missy Knott Genevieve Fisher

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

charityMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

Just Posted

Formal request will be made for conservation officer

P.R. city council discussed the need for C.O. to be posted in region

Commencement begins for class of 2020

It’s a different look for graduation at Charles Hays Secondary School

YPR flights resume June 22nd

More P.R. bookings are needed to combat financial loss and sustain airport through COVID-19 recovery

Why we relay: Crossing the finish line

Michelle Bryant-Gravelle, fourth generation breast cancer survivor, wants it to end with her

Eagle eyes are needed to find new club space

Archery club in P.R. aims for storage space as well as shooting range

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Most Read