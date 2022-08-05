Jacksun Fryer, left, and Carlow Rush of Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry have advanced to live shows in ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Pictured here, the two at the Vancouver Island Exhibition in 2021. (News Bulletin file photo)

Jacksun Fryer, left, and Carlow Rush of Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry have advanced to live shows in ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Pictured here, the two at the Vancouver Island Exhibition in 2021. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry advances through ‘America’s Got Talent’ to live shows

Dance duo secure a spot as one of the 55 final contestants

Eyes are still on Vancouver Island’s dance duo Funkanometry after their recent advancement on America’s Got Talent.

On the most recent episode of the televised talent show, which aired Tuesday, Aug. 2, judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, had to select 55 of the 138 previously successful acts to progress to the live shows.

Jacksun Fryer, 19, and Carlow Rush, 20, from Nanaimo and Duncan respectively, first appeared on the June 7 episode, ‘wowing’ the audience and judges with their choreography to Earth, Wind and Fire’s September and Rick James’ Super Freak.

The judges raved their performance then, and secured the duo’s advancement on Aug. 2.

@funkanometry WE DID IT! We have made it through to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent @America’s Got Talent 🤯! Thank you all and thank you judges❤️! We are really going to need the power of our Funk Fam, our future is now in your hands. #funkanometry #funkanometryagt #agtseason17 #agtliveshows ♬ Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough – Michael Jackson

According to NBC, broadcaster for AGT, live shows start Aug. 9 and fans can vote for their favourite acts following their performances.

Voting can be done online at www.NBC.com/AGTVote or through the AGT app.

READ MORE: Island's Funkanometry nails audition at America's Got Talent


